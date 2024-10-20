Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone

Courteney Cox, the beloved Friends star, has confessed to be struggling with her daughter Coco's latest life milestone.
During her appearance at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala in Palm Desert, CA on Thursday, the 60-year-old actress revealed her feeling when she had to say goodbye to Coco. for a second time after they spent the summer together.
"It's weird because people get upset the first year your kid goes off to school and I was like, 'What's the big deal? She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room," Cox said.
She went on to share, “Then she comes home after her first year in college and she was all mature and talking more.”
Coco initially left the family's $16 million home last year to attend college, following a 12-month gap year.
However, after spending the summer together, Cox admitted its difficult to say goodbye to her daughter for a second time.
Cox continued, "And I mean, she's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid. But then I was like, I don't want you to go back to college. The second year was harder for me."
Courteney Cox shares daughter Coco with ex David Arquette.