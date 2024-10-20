Entertainment

Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone

Courteney Cox shares daughter Coco with ex David Arquette

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Courteney Cox opens up about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone
Courteney Cox opens up about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone

Courteney Cox, the beloved Friends star, has confessed to be struggling with her daughter Coco's latest life milestone.

During her appearance at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala in Palm Desert, CA on Thursday, the 60-year-old actress revealed her feeling when she had to say goodbye to Coco. for a second time after they spent the summer together.

"It's weird because people get upset the first year your kid goes off to school and I was like, 'What's the big deal? She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room," Cox said.

She went on to share, “Then she comes home after her first year in college and she was all mature and talking more.”

Coco initially left the family's $16 million home last year to attend college, following a 12-month gap year.

However, after spending the summer together, Cox admitted its difficult to say goodbye to her daughter for a second time.

Cox continued, "And I mean, she's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid. But then I was like, I don't want you to go back to college. The second year was harder for me."

Courteney Cox shares daughter Coco with ex David Arquette.

Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win

Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone

Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone
Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest

Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper

Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper

Entertainment News

Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Shawn Mendes halts concert to honor late Liam Payne with unreleased track
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Liam Payne's sister promises to 'take care' of his son Bear in heartbreaking statement
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Kanye West looks unbothered at dinner date with Bianca Censori amid lawsuits
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Andrew Garfield credits Jessica Chastain for generous act amid his mother's final days
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Angelina Jolie, 'boyfriend' Akala step out for 'Maria' premiere in London
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Liam Payne Death: Report unveils stunning findings about singer’s final days
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Taylor Swift hints at new ‘Reputation’ album with THIS move
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Katy Perry cheers on Harris’ campaign team, ignites Trump’s fiery criticism
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Madonna makes first appearance at Billie Eilish concert after brother’s death