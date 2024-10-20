King Charles makes bold move in FIRST public appearance on Australia tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally made first public appearance on their Australia tour.
The monarch and the queen decided to attend a church congregation on the first day of engagements, which netizens were not expecting.
During their six-day visit to the Commonwealth country, the royal couple will meet political and community leaders, and also celebrating the nation's people, culture, and heritage.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the official page of Royal Family posted a clip from their first public appearance at St Thomas' Anglican Church.
The caption of the post read, “G’day Sydney! Thank you to everyone who came out to St Thomas’ Church this morning to say hello to Their Majesties, as their first day of engagements in Australia got underway.”
A a crowd of a couple of hundred people gathered outside the church to greet the Charles and Camilla after their Sunday service.
As per BBC, his majesty said, “There is so much we can learn from one another as we work together within the Commonwealth to tackle the major challenges of our age and, as these fellowships do in small island developing states, to address them where they are felt most acutely.
King and Queen plan to stay for a few days in Australia before travelling to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).