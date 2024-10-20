Trending

Hiba Bukhari shares useful piece of advice for fellow pregnant women

The 'Jaan Nisaar' actress Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
The Jaan Nisar actress Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed
The 'Jaan Nisar' actress Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed 

Hiba Bukhari, who is expecting her first child, encouraged pregnant women to prioritize their appearance. 

Following her stunning pregnancy photoshoot with her husband Arez Ahmed, the Jaan Nisaar actress turned mentor for her fans.

"You're pregnant, not mentally-challenged," the actress humorously shared a tip for all women to follow. 

She continued, "Wear good clothes and style your hair to boost confidence during this life-changing experience." 

By promoting self-care and love, Hiba tends to empower pregnant women to embrace their beauty no matter what. 

The Tere Ishq Ke Naam star's photo campaign was a sight to behold, where she elegantly showcased her baby bump in a velvet maroon dress. 

 romantic moments captured with her husband added to the shoot's charm. 

On October 5, 2024, the Fitoor actress shared photos of her baby bump at the Hum Style Awards in London wearing a green bodycon dress, which garnered immense backlash. 

Last month, the superstar finally spilled the beans on her pregnancy, having kept it private for several months. 

For the unversed, parents-to-be Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in January 2022.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare

CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress

Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress

Trending News

Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Urwa Hocane expresses love for her mother in a poignant birthday post
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Priyanka Chopra serves major Sunday style inspiration in latest mirror selfie
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Aditya Roy Kapur unveils most desirable qualities in woman
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Shraddha Kapoor reflects on dating ‘alcoholic partner,’ being ‘Half Girlfriend’
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Hania Aamir pens sweet birthday wish to Yashma Gill
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Diljit Dosanjh marks new milestone amid his Dil-Luminati tour
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Alia Bhatt resembles daughter Raha in never-before-seen photos: SEE
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from film's set
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Saba Qamar shares her ultimate morning bliss
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Shraddha Kapoor discusses pay parity in the Industry
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree