Hiba Bukhari shares useful piece of advice for fellow pregnant women

Hiba Bukhari, who is expecting her first child, encouraged pregnant women to prioritize their appearance.
Following her stunning pregnancy photoshoot with her husband Arez Ahmed, the Jaan Nisaar actress turned mentor for her fans.
"You're pregnant, not mentally-challenged," the actress humorously shared a tip for all women to follow.
She continued, "Wear good clothes and style your hair to boost confidence during this life-changing experience."
By promoting self-care and love, Hiba tends to empower pregnant women to embrace their beauty no matter what.
The Tere Ishq Ke Naam star's photo campaign was a sight to behold, where she elegantly showcased her baby bump in a velvet maroon dress.
romantic moments captured with her husband added to the shoot's charm.
On October 5, 2024, the Fitoor actress shared photos of her baby bump at the Hum Style Awards in London wearing a green bodycon dress, which garnered immense backlash.
Last month, the superstar finally spilled the beans on her pregnancy, having kept it private for several months.
For the unversed, parents-to-be Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in January 2022.