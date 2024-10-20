Entertainment

Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress

Zendaya honours Cher with 2001 Bob Mackie couture dress at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Zendaya has honoured Cher by donning an iconic 2001 Bob Mackie collection at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

On Saturday, the Spider-Man starlet, 28, graced the red carpet in style in a bold dress.

Zendaya chose Bob Mackie's 2001 Fall Fashion collection dress for the star-studded event which featured a white satin coat and glimmering gold bodysuit adorned with beads.

While praising Cher, the Dune actress said, "Where do I even begin? Cher is not one person. Her name is just as legendary as her legacy."

She also revealed that the 78-year old singer is the only woman to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in each of the past seven decades.

"Cher has got the goods," Zendaya said before the singer performed a rocking version of If I Could Turn Back Time.

Cher applauded her mother for always having her back in the speech, "The one thing I got from my mom is to never give up. I never give up. I'm talking to the women - down and out, we keep going."

Moreover, Dua Lipa and Cher rocked the performance of Believe at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

