Sabrina Carpenter drops sweet snaps ahead of Raleigh concert: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter is sharing unforgettable moments from her electrifying Short N’ Sweet Tour!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, October 19, the Espresso hitmaker shared a string of exciting photos from the hit tour featuring her and the fans.
Alongside the carousel, the singer penned a sweet caption as she geared up to perform a thrilling show at Raleigh.
“Gettin sweeter by the night!! see you shortly Raleigh,” wrote Sabrina Carpenter.
The carousel opened with a drop-dead gorgeous snap of the Please Please Please singer and featured her all decked up in a black lacey outfit with matching gloves, signature blonde curly locks, and glossy makeup, as she held the mic to perform one of her hit tracks.
Next snap showcased her from the back in a yellowish sparkling bodysuit that he paired with silver glittery knee-high boots. The singer was captured on a stage with some musicians performing in the background.
As the slide show continued, Carpenter was seen enjoying her time while on tour. The 8th slide of the post showcased a snap of one of her ardent fans among the crowd holding up a board stating lyrics from her hit song Espresso.
“What a coincidence. My give a f—k are on VACATIONS too!!” read the board.
“THATS ME AND MY SIGN YAYYY,” commented that fan.
Another fan wrote, “Oh she leaves quite an impression,” citing lyrics from Carpenter’s smash-hit track Taste.
Meanwhile, the third wrote, “See you tonightttty ahhh so excited queen!”
Sabrina Carpenter is currently on the North American leg of her thrilling Short N’ Sweet Tour. The singer is scheduled to perform at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Sunday, October 20, 2024.