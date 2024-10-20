Trending

Priyanka Chopra serves major Sunday style inspiration in latest mirror selfie

The global icon Priyanka Chopra shares an 'airport life' mirror selfie

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
The global icon Priyanka Chopra shares an airport life mirror selfie
The global icon Priyanka Chopra shares an 'airport life' mirror selfie 

Priyanka Chopra's "airport life" mirror selfie is all about style! 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Baywatch actress shared a mirror selfie from the airport, sporting a cute outfit while flying back home from Mumbai. 

PeeCee could be seen serving lewks in an oversized grey shirt paired with black-and-white printed pants. She completed her look with a stylish hat and sleek pair of sunglasses. 

Priyanka Chopra serves major Sunday style inspiration in latest mirror selfie

In an old interview with Forbes, the global icon proved she is surely a fashionista, discussing the personal significance behind her outfit choices. 

The Bajirao Mastani actress revealed, "I dress in a way that makes me more confident." 

She continued, "During my high-school years I used style as a means to boost my mood. Back then it was more about looking at my wardrobe and asking myself "Who do I want to be today?"

"You just have to represent who you are and to be able to find that is very powerful. I could be in sweats, or I could be in a gown. But at the same time, if it's time for another gig or another job, I wear what I need to succeed," the star noted. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy in the filming of the second season of her spy thriller Citadel opposite Richard Madden. 

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare

CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress

Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress

Trending News

Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Hiba Bukhari shares useful piece of advice for fellow pregnant women
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Aditya Roy Kapur unveils most desirable qualities in woman
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Shraddha Kapoor reflects on dating ‘alcoholic partner,’ being ‘Half Girlfriend’
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Hania Aamir pens sweet birthday wish to Yashma Gill
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Diljit Dosanjh marks new milestone amid his Dil-Luminati tour
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Alia Bhatt resembles daughter Raha in never-before-seen photos: SEE
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from film's set
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Saba Qamar shares her ultimate morning bliss
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Shraddha Kapoor discusses pay parity in the Industry
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum