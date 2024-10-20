Priyanka Chopra serves major Sunday style inspiration in latest mirror selfie

Priyanka Chopra's "airport life" mirror selfie is all about style!
Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Baywatch actress shared a mirror selfie from the airport, sporting a cute outfit while flying back home from Mumbai.
PeeCee could be seen serving lewks in an oversized grey shirt paired with black-and-white printed pants. She completed her look with a stylish hat and sleek pair of sunglasses.
In an old interview with Forbes, the global icon proved she is surely a fashionista, discussing the personal significance behind her outfit choices.
The Bajirao Mastani actress revealed, "I dress in a way that makes me more confident."
She continued, "During my high-school years I used style as a means to boost my mood. Back then it was more about looking at my wardrobe and asking myself "Who do I want to be today?"
"You just have to represent who you are and to be able to find that is very powerful. I could be in sweats, or I could be in a gown. But at the same time, if it's time for another gig or another job, I wear what I need to succeed," the star noted.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy in the filming of the second season of her spy thriller Citadel opposite Richard Madden.