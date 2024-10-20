Urwa Hocane expresses love for her mother in a poignant birthday post

Urwa Hocane joyfully celebrates her mother's birthday!
While sister Mawra penned a heartwarming message to make her mommy feel outright special, the Udaari star hosted a low-key birthday bash.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Urwa shared a glimpse from the birthday celebrations with her spouse and parents, emphasizing the value of family time.
The first image saw the superstar's mother cutting the exotic cake while in the second the whole family gathered for a group photo together.
Next, the Tich Button actress offered a close-up glimpse of her mother's birthday cake with 'Happy Birthday Mom' written on it.
Alongside the celebratory post, Urwa wrote a special message, "You are forever my most special person @raziamakhdoom ! We all are very lucky to be in the bunch of flowers that you water and keep very close to your heart ! Love you beyond I could ever tell you in words !"
"Happy Birthday to you Amma and may you have many more with health and lots of happiness," the post further read.
Fans responded to her touching message with extreme love for Urwa and her family.
Also the Jafaa star joined the celebrations online calling her mother 'Lifeline," adding more joy to the heartfelt family moment.
It is pertinent to mention that Urwa Hocane married singer cum actor Farhan Saeed in 2016.