Millie Bobby Brown sparks pregnancy rumours in new post

Millie Bobby Brown will be next seen in 'The Electric State' with Chris Pratt on March 14, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown has ignited pregnancy rumours after an intimate wedding with Jake Bongiovi a few months back in Itlay.

On Sunday night, the Enola Holmes actress posted a couple of pictures on her social media, featuring her belly button on Instagram.

Her fans speculated that the actress might be pregnant as she has been married for a few months now.

In the viral pictures, Millie can be seen wearing a cozy outfit and a light pink scarf in her “favourite city.”


The Stranger Things starlet wore black shades, handbag and a big diamond ring.

A fan commented under the post, “omg is she pregnant or am I tripping? Anyways congrats Millie.”

Another wrote, “NO WAY MILLIE IS EXPECTING A FEW MONTHS AFTER HER MARRIAGE. SHE’S NOT READY TO BE A MOTHER, POOR SOUL.”

While, a fan expressed concerned for her health amid the rumours, “im not sure about pregnancy but she seems so weak, I hope she’s okay. Please take care of yourself girl.”

On the work front, Millie will be next seen in The Electric State with Chris Pratt.

Her new film will be released on March 14, 2025.

