Elon Musk makes bold move to boost Trump Harris election race

Donald Trump said if he is elected he would appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Tech giant Elon Musk has taken a major step to influence the tightly contested race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Musk announced that he will give away $1 million daily until the November election to those who sign his online petition in support of the US Constitution, as per Reuters.

Shortly after the announcement, Musk presented a $1 million cheque to an attendee at his Pennsylvania event.

The petition Musk is urging people to sign says, "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments."

Musk founded America PAC, a political action committee aimed at supporting Trump's presidential campaign.

Participants at Saturday’s event had to sign the petition, which allows America PAC to gather information for more voters whom it can encourage to vote for Trump.

So far, Trump has provided at least $75 million to the organization.

In return, Trump said if he is elected he would appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.

A recent poll revealed a close contest between both the candidates, as Harris held a marginal 3-percentage points lead over Trump.

