King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025

The Danish Royal couple will embark on back-to-back state visits

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary have unveiled their ambitious diplomatic agenda for 2025, outlining a series of high-profile state visits and international engagements.

The Danish Royal couple announced their back-to-back state visits to Finland, France, and Japan in March and April 2025.

In a shared post on Instagram, the Palace wrote the caption, “In the spring of 2025, Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay state visits to Finland and France, and later His Majesty the King will pay an inaugural visit to Japan”


As per the post, the Palace dropped the portrait of the royal couple along with an announcement.

In the next slide, the announcement read, “The royal couple will travel on March 4–5 for a state visit to Finland. Later in the month, from March 31 to April 2, the royal couple will be on a state visit to France.”

They added, “The King will make an accession visit to Japan from April 23–25, where he will also participate in the International World Expo 2025 in Osaka.”

To note the King Frederik and Queen Mary is set to embark on state visit after acceding to the throne following his mother's Queen Margrethe II abdication on 14 January 2024.

