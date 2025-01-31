Elon Musk makes unexpected move amid Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for this year.
As per multiple outlets, the nomination was made by European Parliament member Branko Grims, who submitted a petition to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
Tesla CEO was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his effort in supporting free speech.
Grims wrote in a social media post on Thursday, “The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today.”
“Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this challenging project!” Grims added.
Shortly after the nomination, Musk took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and has clearly stated that “I don’t want any prizes.”
In December, Grims publicly stated that Musk should receive the Nobel Peace Prize because of his efforts to promote and protect “free speech.”
Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022, which was later rebranded as X, was viewed by some as a groundbreaking move to restore free speech on the platform.
Under Musk’s leadership, X lifted the ban on well-known conservative figures, reduced content moderation and focused on promoting free speech.
In the meantime, his management faced criticism for enabling the spread of misinformation and harassment.