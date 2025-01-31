Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lands in new trouble as two women make alarming claims  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in hot waters again after two new women accused him of sexual assault amid rappers' ongoing lawsuits.
As reported by Reuters, two female accusers, who did not disclose their identity filed a case against the rap star on Thursday, January 30th, 2025.
According to the mentioned details in the lawsuit, they alleged that the hip-hop mogul transported two female victims and forcefully engaged them in sexual acts.
"Like the Freak Offs, these commercial sex acts involving Combs and a female victim were prearranged, sometimes lasted multiple days, were sometimes electronically recorded by Combs, and often involved Combs distributing a variety of controlled substances to the victim," the statement reads.
Combs, who has been jailed since his initial indictment by only females in September 2024, has now been accused by three new women.
However, the 55-year-old rapper pleaded not guilty to his first indictment, and his attorneys requested to call the record producer one more time to the court.
The Bad Boys Records founder's legal representative, Marc Agnifilo, responded to his client’s first charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, he said, "Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."
As of now, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer has not commented on new charges.
The rapper, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre [MDC] in Brooklyn, is scheduled to be presented in federal court on May 5, 2025.