Trump makes shocking remarks about Washington plane crash

American Airlines plane crashed with Army helicopter in Washington, DC, claiming 67 lives

  by Web Desk
  
  January 31, 2025
President Donald Trump gave an uninterested response when asked if he would visit the crash site, where the passenger plane and Army helicopter collided, killing all onboard.

As reported by Huffpost, on Thursday, the 47th US president said in the press conference at White House, "I have a plan to visit, not the site because – you tell me, what’s the site? The water?"

He asked the journalist who put forward the question, "You want me to go swimming?"

The mid-air collision that took place on Wednesday night sent the aircraft into the Potomac River, marking the deadliest flight incident in nearly 24 years.

As per the authorities, there were no survivors, and by Thursday had pulled out 28 bodies from the freezing river.

Trump turned to his social media, following the crash, noting, "This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been presented. NOT GOOD!!!"

Along with that, the President put the blame of the tragic incident on the diversity hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), who hire individuals "who suffers severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions."

Trump did not share any evidence of the unfair practices and when asked the reason behind the claims, he added, "because I have common sense and unfortunately a lot of people don’t."

President Trump is also not planning on visiting the rescue teams that are working at the crash site but will pay a visit to the bereaved families.

