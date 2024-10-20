World

Bangladesh faces agricultural crisis as floods ruin 1.1 million tons of rice crop

  • October 20, 2024
Bangladesh is grappling with an agricultural crisis as catastrophic floods have destroyed 1.1 million tons of rice crops.

As per the agriculture ministry report, the floods in Bangladesh have devastated tons of rice crop leading to increased imports of grain amid high good prices.

The issue arose after heavy monsoon and torrential upstream which caused two major waves of floods in August and October, claiming at least 75 lives and leaving several other impacts on the country.

It includes major crop damage that occurred in eastern and northern regions.

As per Reuters, after the interim government took charge in August, following former PM Sheikh Haseena flee to India, they faced challenges to stabilize food price, which have risen nearly 20% recently.

A food ministry official revealed that the government is moving 500,000 tons of rice, similarly private sectors might be permitted.

Chief scientific officer at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, Khandakar Mohammad Ifthekaruddaula stated, "To ensure food security in the face of increasing climate challenges, it is essential to develop more flood- and drought-tolerant crop varieties, along with short-duration varieties."

He further elaborated that agricultural research is difficult for the development of crops by expressing, "By focusing on flood- and drought-resistant traits, we can help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns and stabilize yields even in difficult conditions."

It is pertinent to note that Bangladesh is the third largest country to produce around 40 million tons of rice to feed its population per year. 

