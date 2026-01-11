World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE

Minneapolis protests demand transparent, independent investigation into Renee Nicole Good killing

  • By Bushra Saleem
Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis chanting the name of the woman killed by a federal agent in the city, amid widespread anger at use of force in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

According to RTE, organisers said more than 1,000 events were planned across the United States under the slogan "ICE, Out for Good," referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that is drawing growing opposition over its execution of President Donald Trump's effort at mass deportations.

The slogan is also a reference to Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother shot dead in her car by an ICE agent on Wednesday.

Thousands braved frigid weather and streamed toward a snow-covered park to mobilize near the scene of the shooting. They carried signs demanding "ICE OUT" of Minnesota.

At the start of the protest, a voice called out, "Say her name!" The crowd shouted back: "Renee Good!"

Her death has sparked strong emotions in this Democratic stronghold, and across the nation.

"We got ICE shooting women in the face for self-defense. It doesn't make any sense," said Alex Vega, a protester in Boston.

"Let them come around here with that, and let's see what's really going to happen to ICE."

In Philadelphia, protesters marched in the rain from City Hall to the ICE field office.

Others mobilised in New York, Washington and Boston, with the gatherings drawing dozens to hundreds of demonstrators.

