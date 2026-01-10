Six killed in Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody

World
  By Hania Jamil
World

A person is being held in custody after a deadly rampage that claimed six lives in three different locations

In a shocking incident, six people have been killed in a series of related shootings in eastern Mississippi, and a person was in custody on Saturday.

As per a Facebook post by Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, "multiple innocent lives" were lost "due to violence" in the town of West Point, near the Alabama border.

The sheriff told WTVA that six people were killed in three locations.

A suspect was in custody, and there was no threat to the community, the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

"I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible," he penned.

Moreover, no further details were shared, and the agency is planning to hold a morning conference.

