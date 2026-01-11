Wolf-dogs in Preston go viral after DNA results

Three large dogs spotted roaming the streets of Preston before Halloween have been confirmed as wolf-dogs.
The dogs siblings named Little Timmy, Boo and Brooke, found abandoned on October, 2025 quickly went viral online due to striking wolf-like appearance.
Initially, Preston City Council had identified them as a German Shepherd-type Breed but DNA tests conducted by a rescue centre confirmed they are wolf-dogs.
Oli Barrington, a trustee at the Wolves of Wiltshire, an exotic animal charity said that they wee very underweight and in poor condition when found but they are now safe and recovering.
Barrington explained that at Wolves of Wiltshire, the main priority is the well-being and happiness of the animals.
He also clarified that the rescue centre does not intend to turn the wolf-dogs into pets or rehabilitate them for domestic life.
"They will be whatever they want to be here. If they want a life with minimal human contact, then that's what they'll have," Barrington added.
A wolf-dog is a dog breed that has some wold ancestry.
DNA tests showed that Little Timmy, Brooke and Boo are about half Gray Wolf and half Czechoslovakian Vlcak, confirming they are wolf-dogs.