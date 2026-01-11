MrBeast names one challenge he will never take on: Find out

MrBeast has opened up about his challenge limits, revealing one thing he will never do for a challenge.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the world most popular YouTuber, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast revealed that he will never disfigure his body for a challenge.
The YouTuber is known for his outrageous stunts and giving away life-changing amounts of money, cars and even houses in his videos, a tactic that not only serves those around him, but keeps followers coming back for more.
MrBeast got his start on social media when he began sharing content via YouTube in 2012. He cemented his rise to internet fame in 2017 after his video “Counting to 100,000” went viral, and continued to find success online with his philanthropic stunts, like giving strangers thousands in cash, planting millions of trees, donating millions of dollars in food and building towns in other countries.
He now has more than 600 million followers across his social media channels, which includes five YouTube channels: MrBeast, Beast Philanthropy, MrBeast Gaming, BeastReacts and MrBeast2.
His Amazon Prime series, Beast Games, premiered on the streaming service in December 2024. The following May, the show was renewed for two more seasons.