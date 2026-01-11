World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm

St. Louis Zoo shared that they did not know where the monkeys originally came from

  • By Hania Jamil
Monkeys are on the run in St Louis, as residents report seeing the animals on the city's streets.

As reported by NBC News, officials are searching for multiple primates that have been on the loose for several days in St Louis.

Missouri's Department of Health confirmed that the primates are in or around O'Fallon Park, and an expert from the St Louis Zoo identified the primates as vervet monkeys.

While the original reports indicated that there were four monkeys, the department has shared that the actual number cannot be confirmed.

It is not clear when the animals went missing or where they came from, but a Department of Health Animal Care and Control officer was dispatched to the park on Thursday and was unable to find the monkeys.

More officers patrolled the area on Friday without any luck.

Owning exotic animals in St Louis is against city ordinance, and the department is not aware of any homes in the area with illegal monkeys.

The public is encouraged not to approach or try to capture the vervets, as they "may be unpredictable or aggressive under stress," according to the department.

Anyone who spots the vervets is encouraged to call Animal Care & Control, and the animals will be transported to a facility certified to care for exotic animals after they are captured.

