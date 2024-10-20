King Charles, Queen Camilla beam with ‘great joy’ on Australia trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by hundreds of people in Sydney on Sunday as they attended church.
The British Monarch said it was a “great joy” to return to Australia on his first visit to an overseas realm as sovereign.
Taking to their social media account on Sunday, Buckingham Palace shared his speech, “What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.”
The caption stated, “This afternoon, The King spoke during a reception at @NSWParliament to recognise the Bicentenary of the Legislative Council of the Parliament of New South Wales”
Notably, the royal couple were earlier greeted at St Thomas’ Anglican Church by the archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel, and children from the church’s Sunday school who waved Australian flags.
The minister’s wife, Ellie Mantle presented a flower bouquet to Camilla, the minster’s wife also asked her if they had recovered from jet lag after the long flight to Australia on Friday. “Sort of,” Camilla replied.