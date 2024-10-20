Hania Amir receives fruitful marriage advice from her 'Janaan' co-star Reham Khan

Hania Amir has captivated the heart of Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan.
Reham, who worked with the Hania in movie Janaan, is proud of the dimple queen's talent and remarkable journey she has taken.
In her advice, the filmmaker emphasized the significance of her career, suggesting the Parwaz Hai Junoon star has the potential to leave a mark in Bollywood.
"Hania should not be thinking of marriage at all right now," Reham advised the diva to focus on her career instead of taking the leap into marriage.
She continued, "Hania is truly a one-of-a-kind talent and her success is inevitable."
"This crucial phase requires hard work and dedication. Her work resonates with many young artists navigating the complexities personal aspirations and professional commitments," Reham lauds the star's talent.
To note, Hania Amir is currently basking in the success of her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.