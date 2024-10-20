Trending

Hania Amir receives fruitful marriage advice from her 'Janaan' co-star Reham Khan

Popular author and journalist Reham Khan is in awe of Hania Amir and her impeccable talent

  October 20, 2024
Hania Amir has captivated the heart of Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan. 

Reham, who worked with the Hania in movie Janaan, is proud of the dimple queen's talent and remarkable journey she has taken. 

In her advice, the filmmaker emphasized the significance of her career, suggesting the Parwaz Hai Junoon star has the potential to leave a mark in Bollywood. 

"Hania should not be thinking of marriage at all right now," Reham advised the diva to focus on her career instead of taking the leap into marriage. 

She continued, "Hania is truly a one-of-a-kind talent and her success is inevitable." 

"This crucial phase requires hard work and dedication. Her work resonates with many young artists navigating the complexities personal aspirations and professional commitments," Reham lauds the star's talent. 

To note, Hania Amir is currently basking in the success of her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz reveal depth of love in recent post
Urwa Hocane expresses love for her mother in a poignant birthday post
Priyanka Chopra serves major Sunday style inspiration in latest mirror selfie
Hiba Bukhari shares useful piece of advice for fellow pregnant women
Aditya Roy Kapur unveils most desirable qualities in woman
Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday
Shraddha Kapoor reflects on dating ‘alcoholic partner,’ being ‘Half Girlfriend’
Hania Aamir pens sweet birthday wish to Yashma Gill
Diljit Dosanjh marks new milestone amid his Dil-Luminati tour
Alia Bhatt resembles daughter Raha in never-before-seen photos: SEE
12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from film's set