Entertainment

Ariana Grande hit with ‘abrupt urgency’ ahead of ‘Wicked’ release

The ‘Eternal Sunshine’ artist faced an ‘urgency’ just few weeks prior to upcoming film ‘Wicked’ release

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Ariana Grande hit with ‘abrupt urgency’ ahead of ‘Wicked’ release
Ariana Grande hit with ‘abrupt urgency’ ahead of ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande is feeling an “abrupt urgency” to share behind-the-scenes photo dump from the set of Wicked!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, October 19, the American singer-songwriter and actress shared a string of snaps from the set of her upcoming film as she paid a small tribute to the film director Jon M Chu.

“Felt an abrupt urgency to share these. @jonmchu your witches love you very, very much,” penned the Eternal Sunshine artist in the caption of the post.

Sharing her excitement for the release of the forthcoming epic musical fantasy film, she added a countdown of the releasing date. “Five weeks left,” wrote Grande.

The carousel opened with a black and white snap of Ariana Grande leaning her head on director Chu’s shoulder as they were captured sitting together on the film set.

In the next photo, Chu can be seen warmly embracing The Boy Is Mine singer, while the third photo featured the duo with actress Cynthia Erivo, who plays the role of a misunderstood young woman born with green skin who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

However, the most hilarious photo in the whole carousel was posted in the end that apparently showcased Grande hanging in front of Erivo in her pink dress in order to scare her. Erivo’s expressions were truly worth seeing.

“The last slide is hilarious as hell,” commented a fan, while another noted, “Omg I love this photo dum so much! @cynthiaerivo ‘s FACE LOL!.”

Director Jon M Chu wrote, “Overwhelming gratitude for you two.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked will release on November 3, 2024.

Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame

Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature

Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?

Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH

Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas rock SNL with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ performances
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Jamie Foxx remembers his sister DeOndra Dixon on death anniversary: 'Miss u sis'
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Millie Bobby Brown sparks pregnancy rumours in new post
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Sabrina Carpenter drops sweet snaps ahead of Raleigh concert: SEE
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Taylor Swift gracefully handles wardrobe malfunction at Miami show
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown