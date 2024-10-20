Sonya Hussyn trolls Yasir Hussain for his outfit choice

Sonya Hussyn is taking a swipe at Yasir Hussyn for his peculiar outfit choice!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, October 18, the Taxali Gate actor shared a photo of himself dressed in a traditional patterned maroon shirt paired with a loose white trouser as he posed in an art room.
Playfully trolling the actor over his kind of feminine choice of outfit, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb actress reposted Hussain’s story on her Instagram and wrote, “Pyari Baji [Dear Sister], an I borrow this outfit for a day? Pretty please?”
Humorously replying back to Hussyn, the Badshah Begum actor asked, “Chal jhoti.. Tu itny zyada kapry kab se pehennay lagi [Liar, since when did you start wearing this much clothing]!”
Reporting Yasir Hussain’s story, the Meri Guriya actress then shared a string of red angry emojis over his reply.
Sonya Hussyn, who is one of the most talented and versatile actresses, is currently starring in Aik Chubhan Si alongside actor Sami Khan.
Meanwhile, Yasir Hussain was last seen in 2024 film Taxali Gate.
On the personal front, the actor shares a son with wife Iqra Aziz.