Jessica Biel attends Academy Museum Gala solo, fueling Justin Timberlake split rumors

Jessica Biel turned heads at the 4th annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, but notably without husband Justin Timberlake following his recent DWI arrest.
The 42-year-old American actress looked absolutely stunning in a breathtaking thigh-high split gown as she arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
However, Justin’s absence sparked rumors of rough patch between the couple as the 10-time Grammy winner was pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in June.
Recently an insider told People that Justin have “done everything he can” to smooth things over with wife since his arrest.
But, seemingly Jessica is still making him redeem himself as she attended the event solo.
The source further suggested that Biel "was not happy about" her Justin’s arrest.
"They've been married for a long time. They have to work on their marriage like most couples. Being working parents is never easy,” they added.
The insider further claimed, “They are both committed to staying married.”
On the work front, Justin Timberlake is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, while Jessica Biel has been doing back-to-back projects such as The Better Sister on Amazon.