Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79

New details have emerged about Loni Anderson's death, nearly three weeks after she passed away days before her 80th birthday.
On Friday, August 22, it was confirmed that the Stroker Ace star died of metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma.
According to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders, uterine leiomyosarcoma is a rare cancer that starts in the uterus and may spread "to other areas of the body, especially the lungs and liver often causing life-threatening complications."
No other contributing factors were listed in Anderson's death, and the death certificate showed that her remains were cremated and buried in Hollywood on August 7.
The actress died at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged" illness. She was about to turn 80 on August 5.
Best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati – which aired from 1978 to 1982 – Loni received three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations for the series.
Throughout her life, she was married four times in total. In 1964, she tied the knot with Bruce Hasselberg, and they shared a daughter, Deirdra. She and Hasselberg divorced in 1966. Later she wed actor Ross Bickell from 1974 to 1981.
Following that, Anderson fell in love and married her WKRP in Cincinnati co-star Burt Reynolds in 1988 before parting ways in 1994.
Loni Anderson is survived by her husband, musician Bob Flick, whom she wed in 2008.