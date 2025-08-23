Home / Entertainment

Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79

The 'The Jayne Mansfield Story' actress died at the age of 79 just two days before her 80th birthday

Loni Andersons death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79
Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79

New details have emerged about Loni Anderson's death, nearly three weeks after she passed away days before her 80th birthday.

On Friday, August 22, it was confirmed that the Stroker Ace star died of metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma.

According to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders, uterine leiomyosarcoma is a rare cancer that starts in the uterus and may spread "to other areas of the body, especially the lungs and liver often causing life-threatening complications."

No other contributing factors were listed in Anderson's death, and the death certificate showed that her remains were cremated and buried in Hollywood on August 7.

The actress died at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged" illness. She was about to turn 80 on August 5.

Best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati – which aired from 1978 to 1982 – Loni received three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations for the series.

Throughout her life, she was married four times in total. In 1964, she tied the knot with Bruce Hasselberg, and they shared a daughter, Deirdra. She and Hasselberg divorced in 1966. Later she wed actor Ross Bickell from 1974 to 1981.

Following that, Anderson fell in love and married her WKRP in Cincinnati co-star Burt Reynolds in 1988 before parting ways in 1994.

Loni Anderson is survived by her husband, musician Bob Flick, whom she wed in 2008.

You Might Like:

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber shares unseen swoon-worthy photos with son Jack Blues Bieber on his milestone 1st birthday

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role
Lady Gaga’s appearance came after she gave a chilling warning in the latest trailer of 'Wednesday'

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker playfully crops out a girl in the snap to shine spotlight on his wife Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret
The 'Friends' alum disclosed the disgusting habit of hers in shocking revealtion

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress faces brutal backlash after landing lead role in new movie ‘The Survival List’ amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day
'The Color Purple' actresss howcased her slimmed-down figure after admitting Ozempic use

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news
Millie Bobby Brown relishes tempting desserts amid intriguing Q/A session with pal Lexi, husband Jake Bongiovi

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure
Sydney Sweeney’s career hits rough patch after American Eagle jeans campaign backlash and ‘Americana’ box office failure

Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to embrace motherhood at age 21

Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to embrace motherhood at age 21
The 'Stranger Things' star announced that she adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston plans extreme makeover to match beau Jim Curtis’s youth

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker reaches huge career milestone as she celebrates her special day

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident
Malik Taylor gained recognition for his digital content, especially through his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party