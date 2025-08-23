Home / Entertainment

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish

Charlie Puth tied the knot with Brooke Sansone in his family estate in Montecito, California, last year

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish
Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish

Charlie Puth is gushing over his wife of one year!

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, August 22, the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker penned a loving wish for Brooke Sansone ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

“I can’t believe it’s almost been a year little Brooke!! I am so lucky to be your husband, you have CHANGED my life completely. I love you forever and ever and ever. There’s so much to look forward to @puthbrooke,” Charlie wrote in the caption.

The sweet note was accompanied by a carousel of heartwarming photos of the couple from over the past year.

He kicked off his photo-dump with a sizzling snap of them as they shared a tender smooch in coordinating white outfits.


Other images in the post featured glimpses from their wedding ceremony, which was held at Charlie’s family estate in Montecito, California, on September 7, according to Vogue.

“I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth,” he announced on Instagram at the time.

Charlie Puth announced his engagement to now-wife on September 5, 2023, during a trip to the Big Apple.

You Might Like:

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night
The 'Caught Stealing' co-stars initially sparked romance rumors last year while filming their new movie

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97
David Ketchum famously played the iconic role of Agent 13 on 1965's sitcom 'Get Smart'

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split
The 'Game of Thrones' star was previously married to Joe Jonas and together they share two daughters

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons
After Justin Timberlake’s health revelation, his wife Jessica Biel shares about her own in a heartfelt Instagram post

Margot Robbie admits Matt Reeves swapped iconic 'Birds of Prey' villain

Margot Robbie admits Matt Reeves swapped iconic 'Birds of Prey' villain
Matt Reeves' 'Bird of Prey' saw Margot Robbie playing the beloved role as Harley Quinn, a henchwoman for the Joker

Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by ex Taylor Swift mention in interview

Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by ex Taylor Swift mention in interview
The 'Thor' actor and the pop icon were romantically involved for four months in 2016 summer

Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79

Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79
The 'The Jayne Mansfield Story' actress died at the age of 79 just two days before her 80th birthday

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber shares unseen swoon-worthy photos with son Jack Blues Bieber on his milestone 1st birthday

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role
Lady Gaga’s appearance came after she gave a chilling warning in the latest trailer of 'Wednesday'

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker playfully crops out a girl in the snap to shine spotlight on his wife Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret
The 'Friends' alum disclosed the disgusting habit of hers in shocking revealtion

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress faces brutal backlash after landing lead role in new movie ‘The Survival List’ amid Justin Baldoni legal drama