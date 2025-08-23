Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish

Charlie Puth is gushing over his wife of one year!
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, August 22, the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker penned a loving wish for Brooke Sansone ahead of their first wedding anniversary.
“I can’t believe it’s almost been a year little Brooke!! I am so lucky to be your husband, you have CHANGED my life completely. I love you forever and ever and ever. There’s so much to look forward to @puthbrooke,” Charlie wrote in the caption.
The sweet note was accompanied by a carousel of heartwarming photos of the couple from over the past year.
He kicked off his photo-dump with a sizzling snap of them as they shared a tender smooch in coordinating white outfits.
Other images in the post featured glimpses from their wedding ceremony, which was held at Charlie’s family estate in Montecito, California, on September 7, according to Vogue.
“I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth,” he announced on Instagram at the time.
Charlie Puth announced his engagement to now-wife on September 5, 2023, during a trip to the Big Apple.