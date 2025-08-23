Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night 

During the promotional tour to Paris, Caught Stealing co-stars and new Hollywood pair Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler enjoyed quality time together in the city of love.
The Batman actress and Dune 2 star were spotted sharing a tight hug at the popular local hotspot Dragon in France recently.
Shortly after attending the premiere of their upcoming movie, Caught Stealing, in Paris, the two were photographed drinking and spending a night out together, according to footage obtained by Daily Mail.
An insider has also confirmed the late-night date of the duo, saying, "They're loving spending time together promoting the movie."
"It's not quite a fully fledged romance, but Austin hasn't been friend-zoned either. Working together on the film was intense as the director Darren Aronofsky is known for pushing his actors," the tipster added.
Speaking more about Kravitz and Butler's chemistry, the source said that promoting the film and having a chance to spend time together without any pressure is a plus point for both of them, as they want someone in their respective lives to spend time with after their past relationships.
The couple, who have recently worked together on a crime-comedy movie, Caught Stealing, have ended their relationships with each other's exes.
For those unaware, Austin Butler parted ways with model Kaia Gerber in 2024, while Zoë Kravitz called off her engagement with Channing Tatum in October 2024.
Despite the ongoing relationship speculations, the two have yet to confirm their romance publicly.