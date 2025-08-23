Margot Robbie admits Matt Reeves swapped iconic 'Birds of Prey' villain

Margot Robbie has shared her excitement about working with Colin Farrell, who famously portrayed DC's supervillain Penguin in the 2024 spin-off of Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022), The Penguin.
The Barbie star and Colin are set to appear in the romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.
However, prior to this exciting project, the three-time Oscar nominee had the chance to work with Batman's adversary when she played Harley Quinn in director Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (2020).
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Margot informed Colin, "The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of Birds of Prey, the villain was the Penguin."
She added, "And then [The Batman director/writer] Matt Reeves said, 'Don’t use the Penguin. I’m going to use him in my thing.' And so we swapped it to Black Mask [played by Ewan McGregor]."
After her last appearance as Harley in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021), the DC Studios boss recently said that Margot's future as the character will be "revealed down the line."
Premiering last month in theatres, James' Superman launched a new DCU with the "Gods and Monsters" phase, separate from Matt's "Batman Epic Crime Saga," which includes The Batman (2022) and the mini-series, The Penguin.
Notably, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follows the story of two strangers, Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell), who find themselves tied together due to a surprising twist of fate.