‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97

David Ketchum, who won fans heart with his iconic role of Agent 13 on Get Smart, has passed away at the age of 97.
The actor sad demise was confirmed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's office on Friday, August 22.
"He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, warmth and timeless television moment — reminding us all that sometimes, the simplest surprise (like someone perched in a mailbox) can yield the biggest smile," his family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
They went on to encourage his fans to "enjoy one of his classic performances … in remembrance of his quick wit, gentle heart and cinematic spirit."
David shared the screen with Don Adams and Barbara Feldon in 13 episodes of the show, which ran for five seasons between 1965 and 1970.
He reprised his famous role for the 1989 made-for-TV movie Get Smart, Again! and for the short-lived revival series in 1995.
David also played Mel Warshaw on I'm Dickens, He's Fenster and Spiffy on 1965’s sitcom, Camp Runamuck.
In addition to his exceptional acting skills, the actor was also known for writing as he penned down an episode of Get Smart, as well as for several of the shows in which he appeared.
David Ketchum is survived by his wife Louise and their two daughters, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.