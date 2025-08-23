Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

Most people have some toxic dating traits and Sophie Turner is no exception!
The Game of Thrones actress, who reportedly rekindled rekindling her romance with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, recently made an appearance on Buzzfeed's Thirst Tweets.
During her presence, Sophie reacted to a fan message, which read, “I would let Sophie crack me like an egg and ghost me after.”
Responding to the comment, the ex-wife of Joe Jonas confessed, “That is actually what I do all the time. I'm a big ghoster, which is not something I'm proud of.”
“I'm saying it with a smile, I'm not proud of that. But I like to do that quite a lot. It just, I don't know, it gives me a sense of power. I don't know if I should be saying this on camera. I think I need to just work on that in therapy,” she added.
Sophie’s surprising dating confessions came shortly after she rekindled her romance with Peregrine after a brief split.
The pair called it quits earlier this year after nearly two years together but reportedly ended up reconciling.
Previously, Sophie Turner was married to singer Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters, Willa, five, and Delphine, three.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, finalized their divorce in September 2024, after Joe filed for dissolution of marriage on September 5, 2023.