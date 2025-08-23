Home / Entertainment

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

The 'Game of Thrones' star was previously married to Joe Jonas and together they share two daughters

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

Most people have some toxic dating traits and Sophie Turner is no exception!

The Game of Thrones actress, who reportedly rekindled rekindling her romance with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, recently made an appearance on Buzzfeed's Thirst Tweets.

During her presence, Sophie reacted to a fan message, which read, “I would let Sophie crack me like an egg and ghost me after.”

Responding to the comment, the ex-wife of Joe Jonas confessed, “That is actually what I do all the time. I'm a big ghoster, which is not something I'm proud of.”

“I'm saying it with a smile, I'm not proud of that. But I like to do that quite a lot. It just, I don't know, it gives me a sense of power. I don't know if I should be saying this on camera. I think I need to just work on that in therapy,” she added.

Sophie’s surprising dating confessions came shortly after she rekindled her romance with Peregrine after a brief split.

The pair called it quits earlier this year after nearly two years together but reportedly ended up reconciling.

Previously, Sophie Turner was married to singer Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters, Willa, five, and Delphine, three.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, finalized their divorce in September 2024, after Joe filed for dissolution of marriage on September 5, 2023.

You Might Like:

Jessica Biel quietly face health struggle with loving support from her sons

Jessica Biel quietly face health struggle with loving support from her sons
After Justin Timberlake’s health revelation, his wife Jessica Biel shares about her own in a heartfelt Instagram post

Margot Robbie admits Matt Reeves swapped iconic 'Birds of Prey' villain

Margot Robbie admits Matt Reeves swapped iconic 'Birds of Prey' villain
Matt Reeves' 'Bird of Prey' saw Margot Robbie playing the beloved role as Harley Quinn, a henchwoman for the Joker

Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by ex Taylor Swift mention in interview

Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by ex Taylor Swift mention in interview
The 'Thor' actor and the pop icon were romantically involved for four months in 2016 summer

Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79

Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79
The 'The Jayne Mansfield Story' actress died at the age of 79 just two days before her 80th birthday

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber shares unseen swoon-worthy photos with son Jack Blues Bieber on his milestone 1st birthday

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role
Lady Gaga’s appearance came after she gave a chilling warning in the latest trailer of 'Wednesday'

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker playfully crops out a girl in the snap to shine spotlight on his wife Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret
The 'Friends' alum disclosed the disgusting habit of hers in shocking revealtion

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress faces brutal backlash after landing lead role in new movie ‘The Survival List’ amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day
'The Color Purple' actresss howcased her slimmed-down figure after admitting Ozempic use

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news
Millie Bobby Brown relishes tempting desserts amid intriguing Q/A session with pal Lexi, husband Jake Bongiovi

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure
Sydney Sweeney’s career hits rough patch after American Eagle jeans campaign backlash and ‘Americana’ box office failure