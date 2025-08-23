Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons 

Sick Jessica Biel subtly revealed she is fighting with a hidden illness as she gets unwavering support from her two sons, Silas and Phineas.
The Better Sister starlet turned to her official Instagram account on Friday, August 22, to share a heartwarming 'get well soon' note that she received from her children.
Biel kicked off her post with a touching selfie featuring herself, showing a hand-made bouquet of sunflowers wrapped in brown paper, with a heartfelt note, "Get Well Soon, Mommy! We Love You!"
Despite showcasing the loving gesture of her sons during her illness, Justin Timberlake's wife has not revealed her sickness to her fans.
The 43-year-old popular American actress scribbled the caption, "My kids are the best," and included a red heart emoji.
It is important to note that the renowned actress' illness comes shortly after her husband revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis in a post on Instagram earlier this month.
Fans reactions over Jessica Biel's illness:
After her life partner, the mom-of-two, sparked concerns about her health scar, several fans flocked to the comments section with sweet recovery messages.
One fan noted, "How sweet, hope you're feeling better!"
"Aww!!! They really are! Hope ur feeling better!" another agreed with Biel.
A third asked, "What’s happened?"
About Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's sons:
For those unaware, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed their eldest son, Silas, in 2015, and they announced the arrival of their second and youngest son, Phineas, in 2020.