Princess Beatrice to take major step for Royal family image after child's birth

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that Princess Beatrice is expecting her second baby.

Now, royal insiders have revealed that the Princess of York is considering to launch a public social media account, following her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie’s footstep.

The source suggested that Princess Beatrice, who does not have a public social media account yet, may launch an official account after the birth of her second child.

"Beatrice has a private Instagram account but she's a bit reluctant to launch an official one,” an insider told The Express.

They continued, "Eugenie and Sarah both have official social media accounts and it is something Beatrice has been asked about many times.

"Although Bea has been a bit apprehensive in the past, there are tentative plans to launch an official Instagram account to accompany the birth of her second child,” the source added.

The insider further revealed that Princess Beatrice aims to showcase her charitable work on the account.

“Beatrice is being encouraged to showcase her charitable endeavours which will shine a better light on the York family as a whole,” they said.

The source concluded, "She's also been told that it might be nice to show off a bit more of her family because she's been quite closed up until recently."

Princess Eugenie currently has 1.8 million Instagram followers, while Sarah Ferguson boasts 740,000 users.

Princess Beatrice to take major step for Royal family image after child's birth

