Meghan Markle true feelings on tour with Prince Harry laid bare

Meghan Markle reportedly struggled with not being the center of attention during royal tours with Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official royal tour to Autrallia in 2018 and during that she had an "eye-opening."
As per the royal commentator Ingrid Seward, Meghan enjoyed "playing the part of the princess" but became disappointed as she soon came to the "shock" realisation that she wouldn't be the "star of the show" and would just be a "cog in the wheel".
She told the Sun, "It was a monumental trip when Harry and Meghan went in 2018, and Meghan announced her pregnancy when she was there. I think the Australians were very flattered by that and she played her part brilliantly. They were young and fresh.”
Ingrid added, "But I think Meghan wasn't seeing it quite like that. I think she enjoyed the adulation. She enjoyed playing the part of the princess as she saw it. But I also think it was it was a bit of a shock. She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it. And she wasn't taking a starring role."
The couple made many official tours since they married in 2018 and their last four day tour was of Columbia in August 2024.