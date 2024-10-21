Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes BIG announcement for her fans at Eras Tour show

The Grammys winner delivers exciting news for fans at the latest Eras Tour performance

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Taylor Swift thrilled fans with a major surprise at her latest Eras Tour show as she shared that she picked the final stop of her tour for the ‘passionate, and ‘fun’ crowds.

Speaking with the crowd during her second Miami show on Saturday, October 19 the Lover songstress revealed how she decided on her final Eras Tour locations.

She ​​explained that the historic tour has been “all over the world” this year, including Australia, Asia and Europe as it initially began stateside in March 2023.

“We decided, if we’re going to end this tour, eventually it has to happen, we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate, enthusiastic, screaming the words to every single song, like the most fun crowds imaginable,” Swift explained.

“So,” Swift continued, “there was only one conclusion for how to kick off this last leg, and that is Miami, Florida!”

To note, after a brief hiatus following the European leg of the Eras Tour ended in August, the Fortnight singer kicked off the tour's three-night stint at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on October 18 before travelling to New Orleans, Indianapolis and later Canada to wrap up the Eras Tour.

