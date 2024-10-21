 Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death

Danielle Peazer, ex-girlfriend of Liam Payne, revealed that the singer reached out to her just weeks before his tragic death.
The One Direction singer plunged 45ft from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday,
Peazer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, to share the touching tribute for her former partner.
She wrote, “Whilst we all take the time to navigate in a world without Liam, it's important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone's son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle.”
Peazer added, “His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father.”
She continued, “The thought that there is a now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair,” adding, “To Liam's son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to.”
Reflecting on her touching moments with Payne, she noted, “Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart.”
“Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever.” Peazer said.
Notably, Peazer dated Liam on and off from 2010 when they both met on the X Factor.