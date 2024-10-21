Justin Bieber performs with wife Hailey Bieber's cheers at LA concert

Hailey Bieber showed up to supported husband Justin Bieber during his surprise Los Angeles performance.
The Baby singer performed alongside Don Toliver on Saturday night.
Hailey posted some clips of Don and Justin performing their hit track Private Landing on her social media.
The American rapper said “Make some noise for f****** Justin B” before he introduced the pop icon.
She donned a black jacket and black-rimmed eyeglasses as she grooved to the single in the viral pictures.
In the shared clip, the supermodel gushed over her husband adding a happy tear and a smiling emoji with red hearts.
Justin went for a white beanie and a black sweatsuit for his surprise performance in LA.
Moreover, he recently posted a couple of pictures teasing new music on his official social media account.
On October 20, Justin shared some cryptic pictures of him seemingly working on new music in a studio.
The last frame showed him and Hailey, 27, going in for a kiss.
It is pertinent to note that the Never Say Never crooner hasn't released a solo studio album since Justice in 2021.