Liam Payne, Simon Cowell's toxic relationship gets public after singer's death

Simon CowelI was 'devastated' on One Direction former member's death

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
After Liam Payne’s sudden death, sources went public about his toxic relationship with Simon Cowell, a music mogul who picked five boys to form One Direction in 2010.

After 1D went on hiatus in January 2016, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson partnered up with Sony music labels. The music label had a massive influence of Simon.

However, Liam made a decision that he wants to get rid of his former mentor so he accepted a multi-million contract with rival Capitol Records, as well as a new manager.

As per NY Breaking, an insider close to the late musician revealed, “Liam was so happy to break away from Cowell and Sony. It was the fresh start he needed.”

Liam’s friend shared, “The fact that Simon would benefit so much from having the whole band back together on his show was upsetting to Liam,” while describing him as “very outspoken and assertive when it came to what he thought was correct wash.”

The reports suggested that Simon did not care about band member’s “mental health” as he only cared about making money. 

For him, One direction members were seemingly “cash cows.”

To note, Liam passed away in Argentina on October 16, 2024.

