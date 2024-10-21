Royal

Prince William, Harry’s feud leaves their Hollywood pal ‘smacked in the middle’

The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales create big problem for one of their close friends in Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  October 21, 2024
Prince Harry and Prince William's close pal in Hollywood is said to be stuck in the middle of the royal brothers' feud.

The Hollywood star Matt Damon, who has been a close friend of the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales now finds himself smacked in the middle of their rift, which started with Harry's UK exit with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

A source has exclusively told Intouch, "Matt doesn’t want to be seen to be taking sides or favoring one over the other and he’s essentially being wooed by both of them right now, which puts him in a very difficult position, especially because William is talking about bringing him to London for events and having him come to Buckingham palace."

“That certainly appeals to him, but he’s also got a relationship with Harry and he’s not going to just toss him to the side because William’s holding out these shiny offers," added the insider.

The Good Will Hunting actor graced the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting last month, where Harry also took the stage.

Just next day, the 54-year-old actor appeared at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. 

According to the source, the Oppenheimer alum is “intending to stay neutral and not take sides, but it’s very clear to anyone who knows these two you can’t be friends with both of them at the moment, there’s just too much bad blood.”

Given the tumultuous relationship between Harry, King Charles and other members of the firm, the source admitted, “So now Matt’s getting pressured to basically pick a lane and it’s becoming very uncomfortable."

"It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he simply opted out and ditched them both, he hates dealing with drama," added the informant.

The ongoing feud between royal family and Harry started when he and his wife Meghan gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2020.

It further intensified after Prince Harry's memoir Spare, in which he criticised many members of the royal family including Charles, stepmother Queen Camilla, brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Royal News

King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator
King Charles lands in trouble after special demand amid his Australia trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic welcome at PM house
Meghan Markle true feelings on tour with Prince Harry laid bare
Princess Beatrice to take major step for Royal family image after child's birth
Real reason behind Prince Harry's Portugal purchase REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla beam with ‘great joy’ on Australia trip
King Charles ditches Queen Camilla at NSW Legislative Council outing
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’
King Charles makes bold move in FIRST public appearance on Australia tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive criticism for buying holiday home in Portugal
Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids