Taylor Swift pens handwritten letter to Dave Portnoy for his unwavering support

Taylor Swift has a sweet token of appreciation for Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 20, the BFFs podcast host shared a sweet handwritten letter penned by the Eras Tour starlet, which was delivered personally by her brother, Austin Swift, to Portnoy.
The letter was delivered to the Barstool founder at Swift’s Miami concert on Saturday, October 19, 2024, for his unwavering support to the Cruel Summer songstress.
With a caption, “What a gift from @taylorswift to @stoolpresidente at last night’s Eras Tour,” the businessman showed what the letter stated.
The heartfelt note came in a white envelope and had the podcaster’s name, “Dave!” written on it, while the back of the envelope was sealed with green-colored wax which featured the Enchanted singer’s lucky number 13.
Showing appreciation to the social media personality, Taylor Swift penned, “Dave, I’m so happy to have you at the show tonight! I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t.”
Making a heart at the end of the note, the popstar concluded, “I hope you have a blast tonight!! Love, Taylor.”
Dave Portnoy stood by the Lover singer’s side and showed support to her recently when she endorsed Kamala Harris for the upcoming election.
Being a Donald Trump supporter, he still defended Swift when asked about his stance on the endorsement, saying, “Not everyone agrees on every issue, politics, whatever it may be, world views — Swifties is about love and support and Taylor.”
Portnoy also gushed over Taylor Swift’s letter and expressed how he still cannot believed that she personally wrote a letter to him.