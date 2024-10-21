Katy Perry begs for ‘American Idol’ judge spot after flop album

Katy Perry has decided to try her last resort, American Idol, after new album 143 turned out to be a flop.
The One That Got Away hitmaker has seemingly begged the hit show producers to give her the judge sport back, but Carrie Underwood is taking her place.
A source exclusively told Life & Style, “American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy. Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table.”
The tipster further explained, “ It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her. But Carrie’s got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!”
Katy left American Idol on May 19, 2024, after serving as a judge for the last seven years.
The official page of the talent show posted, “We will miss you @katyperry, thanks for 7 memorable seasons! Go fly butterfly…”
On the personal front, the Last Friday Night singer will celebrate her 40th birthday on October 25, 2024.