Entertainment

Katy Perry begs for ‘American Idol’ judge spot after flop album

Katy Perry concluded her seven-year tenure at 'American Idol' on May 19, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Katy Perry begs for ‘American Idol’ judge spot after flop album

Katy Perry begs for ‘American Idol’ judge spot after flop album

Katy Perry has decided to try her last resort, American Idol, after new album 143 turned out to be a flop.

The One That Got Away hitmaker has seemingly begged the hit show producers to give her the judge sport back, but Carrie Underwood is taking her place.

A source exclusively told Life & Style, “American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy. Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table.”

The tipster further explained, “ It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her. But Carrie’s got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!”

Katy left American Idol on May 19, 2024, after serving as a judge for the last seven years.

The official page of the talent show posted, “We will miss you @katyperry, thanks for 7 memorable seasons! Go fly butterfly…”

On the personal front, the Last Friday Night singer will celebrate her 40th birthday on October 25, 2024.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia

Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’

Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar

Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar

Entertainment News

Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Taylor Swift pens handwritten letter to Dave Portnoy for his unwavering support
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Liam Payne, Simon Cowell’s toxic relationship gets public after singer's death
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo bring old Hollywood glam to Academy Museum Gala
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ outshines Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Justin Bieber performs with wife Hailey Bieber's cheers at LA concert
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Liam Payne’s new documentary gets postponed after his tragic death
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Jennifer Lawrence steps out with Cooke Maroney post pregnancy reveal
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Liam Payne ex makes shocking revelation after singer’s tragic death
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Taylor Swift makes BIG announcement for her fans at Eras Tour show
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling