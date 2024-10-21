Royal

Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia

Princess Anne daughter marks beautiful milestone in Spain with husband Mike Tindall amid King Charles Australia trip

  October 21, 2024


Zara Tindall is in celebratory mode with husband Mike Tindall!

Princess Anne's daughter marked Mike's 46th birthday at INEOS Britannia in Spain, on October 18, 2024.

The couple enjoyed a very relaxed and low key birthday weekend with the the English presenter Georgina Jane Ainslie and her sailor husband Ben Ainslie.

Mike turned to his Instgram account on Sunday to offer a look into his birthday weekend with Zara, with a TikTok video, featuring a montage of all the delightful moments of both couples.

The former rugby player also included rare photos of him and Zara during their fun-filled time in Barcelona.

"What a birthday weekend!! Thanks to @georgieainslie @benainslie for having us along with the whole team @ineosbritannia !," Mike wrote in the caption.

He added, "Gutted not to see the comebacks of comebacks but and incredible experience non the less. Barcelona rocked it also!!! @johnabassadone was simply the best host and @iainbalshaw brought the laughs!!"

This update from Mike comes just two days after Georgina took Zara's interview on yacht.

Clad in a cream coloured jumpsuit, Zara was a sigh to behold as she talked to the TV presenter.

Mike shared the video of his birthday celebration shortly after Zara Tindall's uncle King Charles faced great humiliation in Australian parliament house in Canberra, where he was dubbed "genocidal" by a senator named Lidia Thorpe, who screamed at the monarch, "You are not our king."

Before escorting out of the parliament house, Lidia dubbed the monarch as "genocidal"

Royal News

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit
Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?
Prince William, Harry’s feud leaves their Hollywood pal ‘smacked in the middle’
King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator
King Charles lands in trouble after special demand amid his Australia trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic welcome at PM house
Meghan Markle true feelings on tour with Prince Harry laid bare
Princess Beatrice to take major step for Royal family image after child's birth
Real reason behind Prince Harry's Portugal purchase REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla beam with ‘great joy’ on Australia trip
King Charles ditches Queen Camilla at NSW Legislative Council outing
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’