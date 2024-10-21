Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia

Zara Tindall is in celebratory mode with husband Mike Tindall!
Princess Anne's daughter marked Mike's 46th birthday at INEOS Britannia in Spain, on October 18, 2024.
The couple enjoyed a very relaxed and low key birthday weekend with the the English presenter Georgina Jane Ainslie and her sailor husband Ben Ainslie.
Mike turned to his Instgram account on Sunday to offer a look into his birthday weekend with Zara, with a TikTok video, featuring a montage of all the delightful moments of both couples.
The former rugby player also included rare photos of him and Zara during their fun-filled time in Barcelona.
"What a birthday weekend!! Thanks to @georgieainslie @benainslie for having us along with the whole team @ineosbritannia !," Mike wrote in the caption.
He added, "Gutted not to see the comebacks of comebacks but and incredible experience non the less. Barcelona rocked it also!!! @johnabassadone was simply the best host and @iainbalshaw brought the laughs!!"
This update from Mike comes just two days after Georgina took Zara's interview on yacht.
Clad in a cream coloured jumpsuit, Zara was a sigh to behold as she talked to the TV presenter.
Mike shared the video of his birthday celebration shortly after Zara Tindall's uncle King Charles faced great humiliation in Australian parliament house in Canberra, where he was dubbed "genocidal" by a senator named Lidia Thorpe, who screamed at the monarch, "You are not our king."
Before escorting out of the parliament house, Lidia dubbed the monarch as "genocidal"