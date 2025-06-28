Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests

Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with a series of serious offenses including rape

  • by Web Desk
Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with a series of serious offenses including rape, sexual assault, and bodily harm.

As per GB News, Oslo police have charged the 28-year-old son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, with multiple serious offences.

The police made charges against Høiby, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon but holds no royal title, after an extensive investigation spanning several months.

On Friday, they made it known that the case pertains to a number of alleged victims that they characterized as "double-digit."

The young royal was arrested three times in 2024 in connection with the investigation.

His arrest has drawn significant attention due to his connection to the Norwegian Royal Family.

The police said there are a total 23 offences against him.

Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski stated: "I cannot go into further detail about the number of victims in the case beyond confirming that it is a double-digit number."

They described it as a "thorough investigation", investigating testimony of witnesses, digital material including text messages, and carrying out searches.

In 2024 Høiby was repeatedly arrest on allegations including rape and preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage.

Høiby’s defence attorney, Petar Sekulic, said his client is "absolutely taking the accusations very seriously, but doesn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases — especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence."

Høiby previously lived with the royal couple and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, but now lives near to them.

