Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events

Lady Louise Windsor was spotted enjoying a rare public outing with her mother, Duchess Sophie, and a close university friend, in a series of candid photos that showcase her strong bond with both her family and her social circle.
On Friday, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a sunny day at the Sandringham estate joined by her supportive close friend Felix da Silva-Clamp.
The young royal competed in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials, an event founded by her late grandfather, Prince Philip.
For the event, she cut a sophisticated figure during the event, wearing a smart beige overcoat paired with matching gloves.
Louise paired her practical yet chic outfit with a classic black helmet, ideal for the carriage driving event.
During the prestigious carriage driving event, Louise came across as poised and confident as she took part.
Notably, in 1982, Prince Philip first introduced the sport to Sandringham with an goal to bring his passion for carriage driving to one of his favourite royal residences.
Lady Louise, who is currently studying English Literature at the University of St Andrews, has been actively participating in carriage driving since she was a teenager.
Her mother looked proud as she attended the event to witness her daughter’s achievements.
Louise’s latest appearance came after she was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade in London, marking King Charles III’s birthday.