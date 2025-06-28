Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey

The Duke of Sussex stepped out in N.Y.C. at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a high-profile summit in New York City, where he delivered a candid address on his personal evolution.

The Duke of Sussex stepped out in N.Y.C. as an unannounced featured speaker at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit.

He addressed a group of next-generation philanthropists and impact investors on Friday.

Harry appeared on stage for a chat with NEXUS co-founder and CEO Rachel Gerrol, headlining a session titled "Building Tomorrow: A Conversation on Service, Impact & Collective Action with Prince Harry."

Sharing about his personal evolution, he opened up about the struggle entering a life of service, but moving from having to serve to wanting to serve.

Harry also emphasized the mission of the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Meghan Markle, is grounded in "compassionate leadership" and a commitment to "something greater than ourselves."

While conversing with the audience, he implored them to "take care of each other and our children in the future" and "tackle the systems instead of the symptoms keeping us down."

He also encouraged the group to think about what they want their own legacies to be, make sure their investments match that vision, and use their influence to foster meaningful collaboration and change.

Harry and Meghan launched the Archewell Foundation in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles, with a mission to “Show Up, Do Good.”

Read more : Royal
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise’s latest appearance came after she was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
The Duchess of York attended the 2025 London Climate Week on Friday
Princess Victoria glows as she tours majestic 19th-century Rosendal Castle
Princess Victoria glows as she tours majestic 19th-century Rosendal Castle
Swedish Royals share photos from Crown Princess Victoria's visit to the centuries-old Rosendal Castle in Stockholm
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
The Duke of Edinburgh gave approval to a mega historic campaign
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Kate Middleton meets Melinda Gates at Windsor Castle, month after Meghan Markle joined forces with Bill Gates’s former assistant
King Charles promotes mental health advocacy ahead of Scottish royal tour
King Charles promotes mental health advocacy ahead of Scottish royal tour
His Majesty marks national PTSD Awareness Day with a heartfelt Instagram post
Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with Prince William as royal rift deepens
Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with Prince William as royal rift deepens
Prince William, Prince Harry, have been entangled in a cold war since the Duke stepped back from royal duties in 2020
Prince William delivers poignant message in final episode of BBC series
Prince William delivers poignant message in final episode of BBC series
Prince William's BBC docuseries, 'Guardians', finally comes to an end after six episodes
Princess Rajwa, Hussein leave baby Iman behind for Jeff Bezos pre-wedding party
Princess Rajwa, Hussein leave baby Iman behind for Jeff Bezos pre-wedding party
Queen Rania also joined Jeff Bezos for his pre-wedding party at the Chiesa della Madonna dell'Orto
King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces
King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces
King Felipe presides over the 26th closing ceremony of Armed Forces amid Princess Leonor military training
King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception
King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception
King Charles' foundation announces new A-list ambassador after Royal reception at Palace
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
The Danish Queen, Mary, is currently on an official trip to Nigeria to promote Danish-African relations