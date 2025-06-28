Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a high-profile summit in New York City, where he delivered a candid address on his personal evolution.
The Duke of Sussex stepped out in N.Y.C. as an unannounced featured speaker at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit.
He addressed a group of next-generation philanthropists and impact investors on Friday.
Harry appeared on stage for a chat with NEXUS co-founder and CEO Rachel Gerrol, headlining a session titled "Building Tomorrow: A Conversation on Service, Impact & Collective Action with Prince Harry."
Sharing about his personal evolution, he opened up about the struggle entering a life of service, but moving from having to serve to wanting to serve.
Harry also emphasized the mission of the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Meghan Markle, is grounded in "compassionate leadership" and a commitment to "something greater than ourselves."
While conversing with the audience, he implored them to "take care of each other and our children in the future" and "tackle the systems instead of the symptoms keeping us down."
He also encouraged the group to think about what they want their own legacies to be, make sure their investments match that vision, and use their influence to foster meaningful collaboration and change.
Harry and Meghan launched the Archewell Foundation in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles, with a mission to “Show Up, Do Good.”