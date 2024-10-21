Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie is walking a tightrope between King Charles and Prince Harry!
As per an insider’s report to GB News, the Duke of Sussex is trying to “keep a door open” to the Royal Family through his Portuguese holiday home purchase and thinks that Princess Eugenie is the only royal who can help him strengthen ties with his family.
However, as per another source, Princess Eugenie is struggling to maintain royal loyalties and is in a “precarious position” between King Charles and the Spare author due to Harry’s continuous attack on the Royal Family in the press, reported express.co.uk.
“Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," told the insider, adding, “"It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act.”
The source continued, "The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so she [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts."
Meanwhile, another source told GB News that Harry seemingly wants his children, Archie and Lilibet, to have a close bond with the royals, for which he has bought the luxurious property in Portugal.
With his recent purchase, he can stay near Princess Eugenie and her family, which will make Archie and Lilibet find their only royal friends in Eugenie’s children.