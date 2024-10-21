Royal

Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?

Prince Harry reportedly thinks that Princess Eugenie can mend rifts between him and King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?
Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie is walking a tightrope between King Charles and Prince Harry!

As per an insider’s report to GB News, the Duke of Sussex is trying to “keep a door open” to the Royal Family through his Portuguese holiday home purchase and thinks that Princess Eugenie is the only royal who can help him strengthen ties with his family.

However, as per another source, Princess Eugenie is struggling to maintain royal loyalties and is in a “precarious position” between King Charles and the Spare author due to Harry’s continuous attack on the Royal Family in the press, reported express.co.uk.

“Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," told the insider, adding, “"It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act.”

The source continued, "The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so she [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts."

Meanwhile, another source told GB News that Harry seemingly wants his children, Archie and Lilibet, to have a close bond with the royals, for which he has bought the luxurious property in Portugal.

With his recent purchase, he can stay near Princess Eugenie and her family, which will make Archie and Lilibet find their only royal friends in Eugenie’s children.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia

Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’

Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar

Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar

Royal News

Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Prince William, Harry’s feud leaves their Hollywood pal ‘smacked in the middle’
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
King Charles lands in trouble after special demand amid his Australia trip
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic welcome at PM house
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Meghan Markle true feelings on tour with Prince Harry laid bare
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Princess Beatrice to take major step for Royal family image after child's birth
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Real reason behind Prince Harry's Portugal purchase REVEALED
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
King Charles, Queen Camilla beam with ‘great joy’ on Australia trip
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
King Charles ditches Queen Camilla at NSW Legislative Council outing
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’