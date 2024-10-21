Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’

David Tennant starrer ‘Rivals’ was premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 18, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Ryan Reynolds is raving about David Tennant and Felicity Blunt’s controversial yet critically acclaimed Rivals!

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, October 20, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared a short clip of the ongoing Disney+ TV series and humorously praised the show and his pal Blunt, who is the producer of the series.

“If people are going to hell for watching this show, at least we were warned,” wrote Reynolds of the provocative series.

Praising the show and his friend, the IF actor quipped, “Yea, it's adored by critics and viewers alike but I'm most happy for my friend @felicityblunt who's executive producing this filthy ode to joy. It's equally filthy on @disneyplus or @hulu.”

Concluding his note, Reynolds greeted David Tennant and penned, “p.s. Hi @davidtennantpod.”

For the unversed, Rivals, which is adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name, is set in Rutshire, a fictional English county, where Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) has been in a rivalry with Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), impacting the world of the Corinium television station.

The series is considered controversial as it features explicit content and has a racy theme, showcasing sexual situations of the 1980s high-class English people.

Rivals, although being controversial, is receiving positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The show airs on Disney+ and Hulu.

