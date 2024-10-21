Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares delightful life update in first post amid Diddy's arrest

The 'Sorry' crooner makes a strong social media comeback amid Sean Diddy Combs' controversy

  by Web Desk
  October 21, 2024
Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence on social media after the arrest of his former mentor, Sean Diddy Combs.

Just two months after welcoming his fist baby boy Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Bieber, the Baby hitmaker shared two carousel of photos, hinting at his upcoming music.

The series of photos saw the 30-year-old singer in a music studio, posing like a rockstar with a mic.

What caught the attention of his ardent fans was the inclusion of two birds images, possibly hinting at the title of his new music.

Justin looked stylish in a red furry jacket, which he paired with crochet hat, grey shorts and white tank top.

The Sorry crooner's fans, who have been eagerly waiting for some delightful announcement could not hold their excitement in the comments section.

One fan asked, "KING BACK IN THE STUDIO?"

While another questioned, "Are you coming back to work, blondie?"

"Oh my God, are you teasing Music for us and we have not forgotten about Jack Blues," noted a user.

Shortly after Sean Diddy Combs' arrest last month over serious charges of sex trafficking and assault, Justin Bieber's old videos started resurfacing, in which he emotionally hinted at being Diddy's victim as a teenager.

