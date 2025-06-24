Justin Bieber shares sad post after Hailey Bieber’s string of solo outings

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s latest post intensifies divorce speculations with wife, Hailey Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Justin Bieber hints at heartbreak with his new social media post.

Amid swirling divorce rumors surrounding his marriage to Hailey Bieber, the Peaches hitmaker shared a sad update, adding fuel to the speculation.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, June 24, the 31-year-old Canadian singer shared a black-and-white photo with his 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, seemingly taken in a dark room.

Expressing his misery, Justin dropped a sad face emoji in the caption, sparking concern among his fans.

Fans express concern for Justin Bieber:

On the post, one of the fans commented, “Get help JB. do it for your son.”

“Babe GET HELP PLEASE WE LOVE YOU,” expressed another, while a third advised, “The little hand. Jack needs his daddy. Take care of yourself.”

A fourth noted, “He doesn’t need help, he needs genuine people and love.”

Justin Bieber’s sad post comes after Hailey Bieber’s string of solo outings amid their divorce speculations.

Hailey Bieber's recent outings:

The Vogue model recently sparked split rumors by ditching her engagement ring during an outing in the West Village last week, though she later put it back.

She was also spotted stepping out for a girls’ night out at Chez Fifi with her model friends Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

P.C. Instagram/Backgrid
Hailey’s most recent outing was over the weekend, when she was seen on a night out in New York in a stunning green dress.

