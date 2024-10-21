India and China take significant steps to resolve border conflicts

India and China have recently reached an agreement to ease tensions between both countries along their disputed Himalayan border.
As per several reports, two sides have agreed and addressing issues in the border areas that have emerged in 2020.
Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, said in a statement on Monday, October 21, noting, “An agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020.”
However, Vikram did not elaborate further details on whether the agreement included all the matters of conflict.
His statement came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Russia for a meeting of BRICS countries, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The main reason of the conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries was Galwan Valley clashes in which both sides suffered severe casualties.
Due to the rising tension between both countries, business relations have also suffered.
In addition to this, both the countries have also been competing to develop infrastructure along the border, which is also the main reason for increased tensions.