Kim Kardashian marks 44th birthday with bold fashion statement: WATCH

Kim Kardashian is proving that age is just a number!
The SKIMS owner kicked off her 44th birthday celebrations in style, with daring "birthday suit.”
Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 21, Kardashian posted a series of stories showcasing her bold fashion statement.
The reality star and entrepreneur donned a Diesel's D-Rooney slip dress, a figure-hugging nude metallic design from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, retailing for $2,081.
Kardashian’s bold dress featured a fitted bodice with a plunging neckline layered over a semi-sheer flowing skirt, which appeared like a second skin on her.
She completed her look with an embellished cross necklace, leaving her loose and long hair open.
The entrepreneur's also posted a close-up shot of herself bold dress. She also shared a snap of her early birthday celebrations cake, which displayed the October 2024’s calendar at the top in white icing, with “happy birthday Kim!” written at the end.
Kim Kardashian’s birthday posts come a day after she attended the fourth annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.